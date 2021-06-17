Yakult Honsha Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:YKLTY) Raised to Buy at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Yakult Honsha Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:YKLTY) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

OTCMKTS YKLTY opened at $28.81 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.09. Yakult Honsha Co.,Ltd. has a 12-month low of $23.41 and a 12-month high of $32.93.

Yakult Honsha Co,Ltd. manufactures and sells food and beverage products, cosmetics, pharmaceuticals, and others. It operates through Food and Beverages (Japan), Food and Beverages (The Americas), Food and Beverages (Asia and Oceania), Food and Beverages (Europe), Pharmaceuticals, and Others segments.

