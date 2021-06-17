Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Takes Position in West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 4,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $353,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of West Fraser Timber in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. MD Financial Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of West Fraser Timber in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in West Fraser Timber during the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Exane Derivatives purchased a new position in West Fraser Timber during the first quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new position in West Fraser Timber during the first quarter worth approximately $53,000.

NYSE:WFG opened at $70.53 on Thursday. West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. has a 52 week low of $31.88 and a 52 week high of $91.53. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.21.

West Fraser Timber (NYSE:WFG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $6.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.66 by $2.30. The business had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.09) EPS. West Fraser Timber’s revenue for the quarter was up 163.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. will post 13.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 21st will be given a $0.2068 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 18th. This represents a $0.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. This is an increase from West Fraser Timber’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on WFG shares. TD Securities upgraded West Fraser Timber from a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded West Fraser Timber from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on West Fraser Timber from $80.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Scotiabank reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of West Fraser Timber in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th.

West Fraser Timber Company Profile

West Fraser Timber Co Ltd., a diversified wood products company, produces and sells lumber, panels, and pulp and papers in western Canada and the southern United States. It offers spruce-pine-fir, Douglas Fir-Larch, Hem-Fir tree, and southern yellow pine lumber; treated wood products; and newsprint, wood chips, and other residuals and energy products, as well as bioproducts.

