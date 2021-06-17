Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Takes Position in Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 3,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $363,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Twist Bioscience by 100.0% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Twist Bioscience during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Twist Bioscience during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Twist Bioscience by 77.8% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of Twist Bioscience during the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. 95.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Twist Bioscience news, insider William Banyai sold 20,000 shares of Twist Bioscience stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.61, for a total transaction of $2,652,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 439,587 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,293,632.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Paula Green sold 14,161 shares of Twist Bioscience stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.84, for a total transaction of $1,612,088.24. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,095 shares in the company, valued at $2,287,614.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 137,788 shares of company stock worth $16,290,007. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Twist Bioscience stock opened at $106.96 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.47 and a beta of 0.72. Twist Bioscience Co. has a 1 year low of $37.99 and a 1 year high of $214.07. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $114.14.

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.76) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $31.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.18 million. Twist Bioscience had a negative return on equity of 25.47% and a negative net margin of 109.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 61.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.85) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Twist Bioscience Co. will post -3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TWST has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Twist Bioscience in a report on Friday, June 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Twist Bioscience from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Twist Bioscience in a report on Monday, April 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $132.00.

Twist Bioscience Corporation, a synthetic biology company, manufactures and sells synthetic DNA-based products. The company's DNA synthesis platform enables the manufacturing of synthetic DNA by writing DNA on a silicon chip. It offers synthetic DNA-based products, including synthetic genes, tools for sample preparation, antibody libraries for drug discovery and development, and DNA as a digital data storage medium.

