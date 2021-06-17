Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Takes $473,000 Position in Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 20,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $473,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Rocket Companies by 174.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,078,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,353,000 after acquiring an additional 5,136,256 shares in the last quarter. Technology Crossover Management X Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Rocket Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $89,979,000. Hillman Co. acquired a new position in shares of Rocket Companies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,074,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Rocket Companies by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,216,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,589,000 after acquiring an additional 86,202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Davis Selected Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Rocket Companies by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 791,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,011,000 after acquiring an additional 13,449 shares in the last quarter. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RKT stock opened at $19.69 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $20.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 20.92 and a current ratio of 20.92. The firm has a market cap of $39.09 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.17. Rocket Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.22 and a twelve month high of $43.00.

Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.37). Rocket Companies had a net margin of 19.96% and a return on equity of 139.59%. The company had revenue of $4.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.41 billion. Analysts predict that Rocket Companies, Inc. will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

RKT has been the topic of several research reports. Argus initiated coverage on Rocket Companies in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Rocket Companies from $24.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 28th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 price objective (down previously from $27.00) on shares of Rocket Companies in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Rocket Companies in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Rocket Companies from $30.00 to $26.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.53.

Rocket Companies, Inc engages in the tech-driven real estate, mortgage, and eCommerce businesses in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company's solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; Rocket Auto, an automotive retail marketplace that provides centralized and virtual car sales support to national car rental and online car purchasing platforms; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.

