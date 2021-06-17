Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Purchases Shares of 4,713 Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $393,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 11,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $823,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 11,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $994,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 51.2% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 514 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New lifted its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 5,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norinchukin Bank The lifted its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 11,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,008,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.66% of the company’s stock.

LYV stock opened at $87.22 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.63. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.21 and a 12 month high of $94.63. The company has a market cap of $19.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.14 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $84.92.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.44) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.66) by $0.22. Live Nation Entertainment had a negative net margin of 234.83% and a negative return on equity of 1,833.44%. The firm had revenue of $290.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $287.45 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.94) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 78.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post -3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $88.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $97.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Live Nation Entertainment presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.86.

About Live Nation Entertainment

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

