Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Purchases 4,334 Shares of STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) by 62.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,228 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 4,334 shares during the quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in STAG Industrial were worth $381,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of STAG Industrial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of STAG Industrial during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of STAG Industrial by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,686 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 843 shares during the last quarter. Phoenix Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of STAG Industrial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of STAG Industrial by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,201 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. 85.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on STAG. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of STAG Industrial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of STAG Industrial from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of STAG Industrial from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of STAG Industrial from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.11.

NYSE:STAG opened at $38.52 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. STAG Industrial, Inc. has a one year low of $27.37 and a one year high of $39.55. The firm has a market cap of $6.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.40, a PEG ratio of 5.49 and a beta of 0.89.

STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $134.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.82 million. STAG Industrial had a return on equity of 6.48% and a net margin of 32.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that STAG Industrial, Inc. will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a $0.1208 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.76%. STAG Industrial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 76.72%.

STAG Industrial, Inc (NYSE: STAG) is a real estate investment trust focused on the acquisition and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. By targeting this type of property, STAG has developed an investment strategy that helps investors find a powerful balance of income plus growth.

