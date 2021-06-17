Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Buys Shares of 2,535 Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 2,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $423,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 165.3% in the fourth quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 5,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $739,000 after acquiring an additional 3,172 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 115.8% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 428,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,652,000 after acquiring an additional 229,868 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 77.4% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,149,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,880,000 after acquiring an additional 501,561 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 5.5% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 26,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,420,000 after acquiring an additional 1,385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 129.0% in the fourth quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 12,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,868,000 after acquiring an additional 7,246 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.62% of the company’s stock.

Trane Technologies stock opened at $182.35 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $178.82. The stock has a market cap of $43.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Trane Technologies plc has a 12 month low of $84.17 and a 12 month high of $189.93.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.39. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 19.52% and a net margin of 8.72%. The business had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Trane Technologies plc will post 6.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.91%.

TT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Trane Technologies from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Barclays increased their target price on Trane Technologies from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Trane Technologies from $157.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Trane Technologies from $187.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Trane Technologies from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $165.73.

Trane Technologies Profile

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services climate control products for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and transport solutions. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation products; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

