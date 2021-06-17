XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) Price Target Raised to $176.00 at Truist Securities

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) had its target price upped by stock analysts at Truist Securities from $160.00 to $176.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Truist Securities’ price target suggests a potential upside of 15.60% from the company’s current price.

XPO has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised XPO Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of XPO Logistics from $136.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of XPO Logistics from $144.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Cowen upped their price target on XPO Logistics from $157.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on XPO Logistics in a research note on Friday, April 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $162.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.65.

Get XPO Logistics alerts:

Shares of XPO opened at $152.25 on Thursday. XPO Logistics has a 12-month low of $71.71 and a 12-month high of $153.45. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $141.77. The firm has a market cap of $17.01 billion, a PE ratio of 116.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The transportation company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.49. XPO Logistics had a return on equity of 12.79% and a net margin of 1.17%. The company had revenue of $4.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that XPO Logistics will post 6.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO S Jacobs Bradley sold 71,256 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.45, for a total value of $10,221,673.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 387,416 shares in the company, valued at $55,574,825.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jacobs Private Equity, Llc sold 54,646 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.24, for a total value of $6,461,343.04. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,705,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,211,700,364.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 705,818 shares of company stock worth $95,520,532. 17.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in XPO Logistics by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,405,154 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,159,655,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077,220 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in shares of XPO Logistics by 1.0% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,806,787 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $222,777,000 after buying an additional 18,334 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC raised its stake in XPO Logistics by 9.8% during the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,750,069 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $215,784,000 after buying an additional 155,699 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in XPO Logistics by 37.8% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,238,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $152,732,000 after buying an additional 339,614 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in XPO Logistics by 11.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,188,182 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $146,326,000 after acquiring an additional 124,723 shares during the last quarter. 73.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About XPO Logistics

XPO Logistics, Inc provides supply chain solutions in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Transportation and Logistics. The Transportation segment offers less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as density and day-definite regional, inter-regional, and transcontinental LTL freight services through a network of tractors, trailers, professional drivers, and terminals; and truck brokerage services.

Further Reading: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Receive News & Ratings for XPO Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XPO Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.