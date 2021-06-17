Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) EVP Darla Figoli Sells 10,886 Shares

Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) EVP Darla Figoli sold 10,886 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.31, for a total value of $754,508.66. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,689 shares in the company, valued at $3,374,634.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of Xcel Energy stock opened at $67.76 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $70.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.47 billion, a PE ratio of 23.45, a PEG ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.29. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 52-week low of $57.23 and a 52-week high of $76.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $3.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.03 billion. Xcel Energy had a net margin of 12.56% and a return on equity of 10.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.4575 dividend. This represents a $1.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.59%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on XEL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Xcel Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. TheStreet raised Xcel Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on Xcel Energy from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Xcel Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.43.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 2.8% during the first quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $636,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in Xcel Energy by 24.6% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 75,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,030,000 after acquiring an additional 14,943 shares during the period. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,180,000. Finally, Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $450,000. 75.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

