X Square Capital LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

X Square Capital LLC decreased its position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 2.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,125 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 289 shares during the quarter. Alibaba Group accounts for 1.4% of X Square Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. X Square Capital LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $2,976,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Alibaba Group by 62.9% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 114 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Alibaba Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Firestone Capital Management lifted its position in Alibaba Group by 416.7% in the first quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 124 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in Alibaba Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA lifted its position in Alibaba Group by 50.0% in the first quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 150 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on BABA. Benchmark decreased their target price on Alibaba Group from $310.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alibaba Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $239.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Alibaba Group from $320.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet cut Alibaba Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, CICC Research assumed coverage on Alibaba Group in a research note on Friday, April 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $318.57.

Shares of NYSE:BABA traded up $3.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $212.33. 450,093 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,603,334. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.70. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 52-week low of $204.39 and a 52-week high of $319.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $222.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $574.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.81.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The specialty retailer reported $10.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $8.85. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.95% and a net margin of 20.83%. The firm had revenue of $187.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $9.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 63.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 9.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

