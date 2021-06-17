X Square Capital LLC Buys 55,238 Shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXL)

X Square Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXL) by 1,844.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,233 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 55,238 shares during the quarter. Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares accounts for approximately 1.0% of X Square Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. X Square Capital LLC’s holdings in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares were worth $2,225,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $244,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. grew its position in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares by 1,337.5% in the 1st quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. now owns 690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 642 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its position in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares by 1,400.0% in the 1st quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares by 2,087.5% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 835 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:SOXL traded up $1.26 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $40.44. 1,091,337 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,258,201. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.70. Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares has a one year low of $10.83 and a one year high of $47.85.

