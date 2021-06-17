W&T Offshore (NYSE:WTI) Shares Down 7.6%

W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI) shares traded down 7.6% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $4.36 and last traded at $4.38. 78,455 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 3,603,874 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.74.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.70. The company has a market cap of $621.87 million, a P/E ratio of -21.95 and a beta of 3.22.

W&T Offshore (NYSE:WTI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $125.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.70 million. W&T Offshore had a negative net margin of 8.31% and a negative return on equity of 3.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that W&T Offshore, Inc. will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In other W&T Offshore news, Director B Frank Stanley purchased 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.60 per share, for a total transaction of $54,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 266,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $960,591.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . 34.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of W&T Offshore by 54.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 504,062 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,478,000 after buying an additional 177,621 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of W&T Offshore during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of W&T Offshore during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $434,000. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of W&T Offshore by 80.8% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 20,888 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 9,334 shares during the period. Finally, Junson Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of W&T Offshore during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.88% of the company’s stock.

W&T Offshore Company Profile (NYSE:WTI)

W&T Offshore, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas producer, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Gulf of Mexico. The company sells crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. It holds working interest in approximately 43 offshore fields in federal and state waters.

