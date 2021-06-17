Workspace Group plc (OTCMKTS:WKPPF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Workspace Group plc (OTCMKTS:WKPPF) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company.

WKPPF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Workspace Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Workspace Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Barclays downgraded Workspace Group from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Panmure Gordon lowered Workspace Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd.

WKPPF stock remained flat at $$12.95 during trading on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 20 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,000. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.79. Workspace Group has a 1-year low of $7.39 and a 1-year high of $12.95.

Established in 1987, and listed on the London Stock Exchange since 1993, Workspace owns and manages some 4 million sq. ft. of business space in London. We are home to London's brightest businesses, including fast growing and established brands across a wide range of sectors. Workspace is geared towards helping businesses perform at their very best.

