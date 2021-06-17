Wolfe Research Begins Coverage on American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH)

Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) in a research report report published on Monday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $46.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on AMH. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on American Homes 4 Rent from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. B. Riley upped their price objective on American Homes 4 Rent from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. TheStreet upgraded American Homes 4 Rent from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on American Homes 4 Rent from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on American Homes 4 Rent in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set an outperform rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Homes 4 Rent has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $35.75.

AMH opened at $38.46 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $36.95. American Homes 4 Rent has a 12-month low of $26.23 and a 12-month high of $39.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market cap of $12.20 billion, a PE ratio of 128.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.49.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.03. American Homes 4 Rent had a return on equity of 2.36% and a net margin of 12.47%. The firm had revenue of $312.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $308.95 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.28 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. American Homes 4 Rent’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.48%.

In other news, major shareholder B Wayne Et Al Hughes bought 54,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $36.93 per share, with a total value of $1,994,220.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO David P. Singelyn sold 94,364 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.52, for a total value of $3,068,717.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 6.61% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMH. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 97.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 162,323 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,688,000 after acquiring an additional 80,314 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 660,813 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,824,000 after acquiring an additional 58,267 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 100,314 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,009,000 after acquiring an additional 5,100 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 212,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,366,000 after acquiring an additional 14,275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,915 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 927 shares in the last quarter. 84.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH) is a leader in the single-family home rental industry and "American Homes 4 Rent" is fast becoming a nationally recognized brand for rental homes, known for high-quality, good value and tenant satisfaction. We are an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing, and operating attractive, single-family homes as rental properties.

