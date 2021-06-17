Wm Morrison Supermarkets (OTCMKTS:MRWSY) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Wm Morrison Supermarkets (OTCMKTS:MRWSY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Wm Morrison Supermarkets PLC is engaged in the operation of food retailing primarily in the United Kingdom. It manufactures and distributes meat, fish, bakery, fruit and veg, deli and flowers. Wm Morrison Supermarkets PLC is based in Bradford, the United Kingdom. “

Get Wm Morrison Supermarkets alerts:

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on MRWSY. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of Wm Morrison Supermarkets in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Barclays reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Wm Morrison Supermarkets in a report on Thursday, May 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Wm Morrison Supermarkets has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $15.00.

OTCMKTS:MRWSY opened at $12.53 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.86 and a beta of 0.72. Wm Morrison Supermarkets has a 1-year low of $10.44 and a 1-year high of $13.39. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.21.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 13th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st will be issued a dividend of $1.0559 per share. This represents a yield of 8.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. Wm Morrison Supermarkets’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 162.16%.

About Wm Morrison Supermarkets

Wm Morrison Supermarkets PLC operates retail supermarket stores under the Morrisons brand name in the United Kingdom. It engages in the in-store and online grocery retailing activities. The company also supplies eggs; manufactures and distributes fresh food, and morning goods and bread; wholesales flowers and plants; prepares and supplies seafood; processes fresh meat; invests in, develops, and maintains properties; and offers leasing, technical testing and analysis, and property partnership services, as well as holds pharmaceutical license and engages in real estate management activities.

Read More: G-20

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Wm Morrison Supermarkets (MRWSY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Wm Morrison Supermarkets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wm Morrison Supermarkets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.