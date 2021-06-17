WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NASDAQ:DGRW) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NASDAQ:DGRW) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 63,000 shares, a decline of 32.8% from the May 13th total of 93,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 310,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Coastal Capital Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC raised its stake in WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 101.9% in the 1st quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Curi Capital acquired a new position in WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:DGRW traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $58.90. 2,744 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 333,571. WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund has a twelve month low of $44.01 and a twelve month high of $60.54. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.16.

