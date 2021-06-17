Winslow Capital Management LLC Sells 219,644 Shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Winslow Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) by 98.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,830 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 219,644 shares during the period. Winslow Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Shopify were worth $4,238,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Shopify by 101.2% in the 1st quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC now owns 17,100 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $18,921,000 after buying an additional 8,600 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Shopify by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 52,557 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $59,492,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec bought a new position in shares of Shopify in the 4th quarter worth approximately $175,531,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its stake in shares of Shopify by 45.2% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 5,080 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,621,000 after purchasing an additional 1,581 shares during the period. Finally, M Holdings Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Shopify during the first quarter valued at approximately $5,562,000. Institutional investors own 61.03% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on SHOP shares. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Shopify from $1,500.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Shopify from $1,100.00 to $1,475.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Shopify in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $1,360.00 price objective on the stock. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of Shopify from $1,400.00 to $1,650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Shopify from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,126.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,397.85.

NYSE SHOP traded up $86.00 on Thursday, reaching $1,452.30. The company had a trading volume of 116,381 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,360,529. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1,189.12. Shopify Inc. has a 12 month low of $810.59 and a 12 month high of $1,499.75. The stock has a market cap of $180.56 billion, a PE ratio of 107.08, a PEG ratio of 33.74 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 17.13 and a quick ratio of 17.13.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The software maker reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $1.27. Shopify had a net margin of 46.67% and a return on equity of 6.52%. The firm had revenue of $988.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $851.43 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.19 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 110.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Shopify Inc. will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Shopify Company Profile

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's platform provides merchants to run their business in various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

