Winslow Capital Management LLC Has $357.99 Million Holdings in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Winslow Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) by 12.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,198,849 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 133,292 shares during the quarter. Moody’s accounts for about 1.5% of Winslow Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Winslow Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.64% of Moody’s worth $357,988,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Fiera Capital Corp raised its position in shares of Moody’s by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 6,950,061 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,017,186,000 after acquiring an additional 207,918 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd raised its holdings in Moody’s by 4.4% in the first quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,652,460 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $792,051,000 after purchasing an additional 112,665 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Moody’s by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,907,586 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $553,657,000 after purchasing an additional 148,846 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd increased its position in shares of Moody’s by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd now owns 1,756,001 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $524,359,000 after buying an additional 58,549 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP raised its stake in Moody’s by 26.6% during the 4th quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 1,645,420 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $477,567,000 after buying an additional 345,707 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MCO traded up $6.46 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $353.36. The company had a trading volume of 17,691 shares, compared to its average volume of 760,142. Moody’s Co. has a 1-year low of $253.17 and a 1-year high of $353.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.15 billion, a PE ratio of 32.36, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.18. The company’s 50 day moving average is $329.43.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $4.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.80 by $1.26. Moody’s had a return on equity of 125.60% and a net margin of 35.66%. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Moody’s Co. will post 11.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th were given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 19th. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.43%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Moody’s from $315.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Moody’s from $337.00 to $357.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Moody’s from $312.00 to $348.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $301.00 to $322.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Moody’s from $296.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $332.67.

In other Moody’s news, EVP John J. Goggins sold 4,520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.38, for a total transaction of $1,511,397.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,966,081.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Michael L. West sold 783 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.00, for a total value of $257,607.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,362,549. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 11,085 shares of company stock valued at $3,593,910. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations; and structured finance securities.

