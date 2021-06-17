Winslow Capital Management LLC Acquires New Shares in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP)

Winslow Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,429,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,621,000. Winslow Capital Management LLC owned about 0.29% of Snap at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Snap in the first quarter worth approximately $2,031,464,000. Lone Pine Capital LLC bought a new stake in Snap in the 4th quarter worth approximately $976,895,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Snap during the 4th quarter valued at $262,462,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in Snap by 244,641.5% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,041,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,629,000 after buying an additional 5,039,615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Snap by 262.3% during the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 4,059,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,244,000 after buying an additional 2,938,866 shares during the period. 52.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SNAP traded up $1.67 on Thursday, hitting $61.87. The company had a trading volume of 573,957 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,185,168. The company’s fifty day moving average is $59.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a current ratio of 4.31. Snap Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.61 and a 12-month high of $73.59. The firm has a market cap of $94.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -97.94 and a beta of 1.26.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.02. Snap had a negative return on equity of 43.12% and a negative net margin of 32.90%. The firm had revenue of $769.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $739.61 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.08) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 66.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Snap Inc. will post -0.48 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Jeremi Gorman sold 36,119 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.08, for a total value of $2,242,267.52. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,968,882 shares in the company, valued at $122,228,194.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Jerry James Hunter sold 14,943 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.09, for a total value of $927,810.87. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,781,849 shares in the company, valued at $110,635,004.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,278,279 shares of company stock worth $198,789,855 in the last quarter.

SNAP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on Snap from $70.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Pivotal Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective (up previously from $81.50) on shares of Snap in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Snap from $62.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Snap from $66.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Truist lifted their price target on shares of Snap from $61.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.33.

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application with functionalities, such as Camera, Communication, Snap Map, Stories, and Spotlight that enable people to communicate through short videos and images. It also provides Spectacles, an eyewear product that connects with Snapchat and captures video from a human perspective; and advertising products, including AR and Snap ads.

