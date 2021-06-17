Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW) Stock Holdings Increased by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW) by 8.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,403,571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 189,027 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.86% of Willis Towers Watson Public worth $548,782,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $723,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its position in Willis Towers Watson Public by 19.3% during the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 6,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,433,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its stake in Willis Towers Watson Public by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 12,329 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,597,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 223,795 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,149,000 after purchasing an additional 32,495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 167,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,335,000 after buying an additional 4,717 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Willis Towers Watson Public alerts:

NASDAQ WLTW opened at $237.14 on Thursday. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a 1 year low of $179.31 and a 1 year high of $271.87. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $253.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $30.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.68 and a beta of 0.81.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WLTW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $3.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. Willis Towers Watson Public had a net margin of 15.03% and a return on equity of 14.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.34 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 12.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 31st were given a $0.71 dividend. This is an increase from Willis Towers Watson Public’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. Willis Towers Watson Public’s payout ratio is currently 24.27%.

WLTW has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $240.00 to $258.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $221.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Willis Towers Watson Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $274.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Willis Towers Watson Public presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $240.57.

Willis Towers Watson Public Company Profile

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. The company's Human Capital and Benefits segment offers actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for traditional pension and retirement savings plans; plan management consulting, broking, and administration services for health and group benefit programs; and benefits outsourcing services.

Featured Story: Day Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Willis Towers Watson Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Willis Towers Watson Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.