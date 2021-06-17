William Blair Investment Management LLC Purchases 911 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 74,888 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 911 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $56,463,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH increased its holdings in BlackRock by 332.7% in the 1st quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 4,375 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,299,000 after acquiring an additional 3,364 shares during the last quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in BlackRock by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 2,734 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,061,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Hyman Charles D increased its holdings in BlackRock by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. Hyman Charles D now owns 1,476 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,113,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in BlackRock by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 27,569 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $19,892,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summitry LLC increased its holdings in BlackRock by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Summitry LLC now owns 60,080 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $45,298,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BLK opened at $869.35 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $845.96. The company has a market cap of $132.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.19, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.16. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12-month low of $528.63 and a 12-month high of $890.00. The company has a current ratio of 4.44, a quick ratio of 4.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The asset manager reported $7.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.64 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.29 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 15.72% and a net margin of 31.52%. BlackRock’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $6.60 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 36.79 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a $4.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $16.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. BlackRock’s payout ratio is 48.85%.

In other news, insider Marc D. Comerchero sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $808.38, for a total transaction of $485,028.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 31,668 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $865.89, for a total value of $27,421,004.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,409 shares of company stock valued at $32,875,775 in the last 90 days. 1.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BLK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup lifted their price objective on BlackRock from $950.00 to $1,000.00 in a report on Friday, April 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on BlackRock from $922.00 to $1,005.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on BlackRock from $950.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Barclays lifted their target price on BlackRock from $850.00 to $925.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on BlackRock from $840.00 to $940.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $893.83.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

