William Blair Investment Management LLC Invests $87.46 Million in Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO)

William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 872,889 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,463,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned approximately 1.55% of Q2 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Q2 by 2.3% during the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,157,470 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $216,178,000 after purchasing an additional 48,944 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in Q2 by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,272,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $161,060,000 after purchasing an additional 60,000 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Q2 by 10.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 854,714 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $85,642,000 after purchasing an additional 82,230 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Q2 by 946.6% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 777,229 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $98,343,000 after purchasing an additional 702,969 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in Q2 by 9.4% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 717,321 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $71,875,000 after purchasing an additional 61,403 shares during the last quarter.

A number of research firms have weighed in on QTWO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Q2 from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Q2 from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Q2 from $116.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Q2 from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $128.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist upped their price target on shares of Q2 from $120.00 to $164.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.83.

In other news, CEO Matthew P. Flake sold 20,509 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.78, for a total value of $2,087,406.02. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 237,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,138,246.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, SVP Kimberly Rutledge sold 14,635 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.31, for a total transaction of $1,380,226.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 60,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,689,722.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 35,644 shares of company stock worth $3,514,943 in the last ninety days. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Q2 stock opened at $101.07 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $98.64. The company has a quick ratio of 4.02, a current ratio of 4.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a market cap of $5.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.94 and a beta of 1.51. Q2 Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $78.13 and a 1-year high of $148.56.

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $116.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.39 million. Q2 had a negative net margin of 30.26% and a negative return on equity of 5.25%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Q2 Holdings, Inc. will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Q2 Profile

Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital banking solutions to regional and community financial institutions (RCFIs) in the United States. The company offers Q2 Digital Banking and Transactions, a browser-based digital banking solution that delivers RCFI-branded digital banking capabilities; Q2mobility App, a mobile and tablet digital banking solution; Q2mobile Remote Deposit Capture, a partnered solution that allows remote check deposit capture; and Q2 Person-to-Person Payments, a partnered integrated person-to-person payments solution.

