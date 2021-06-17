William Blair Investment Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 15.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 265,312 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 35,403 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $58,477,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Red Cedar Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in Union Pacific in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in Union Pacific in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Union Pacific in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Union Pacific in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on UNP. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Union Pacific from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Union Pacific from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Vertical Research began coverage on Union Pacific in a report on Friday, March 26th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James raised their price objective on Union Pacific from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Union Pacific from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $226.53.

Shares of NYSE:UNP opened at $222.06 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $223.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market cap of $147.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.14. Union Pacific Co. has a 12-month low of $162.13 and a 12-month high of $231.26.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.07 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 32.45% and a net margin of 27.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.15 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 9.56 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a $1.07 dividend. This is an increase from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is currently 52.26%.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; coal and sand, petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

