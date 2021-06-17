William Blair Investment Management LLC Increases Stake in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) by 8.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 473,782 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,536 shares during the quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned about 0.13% of The Estée Lauder Companies worth $137,799,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 4,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,214,000 after acquiring an additional 611 shares during the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,489,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,549,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,032,270,000 after acquiring an additional 14,911 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,325,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $964,211,000 after acquiring an additional 130,411 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. 55.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Estée Lauder Companies alerts:

In other news, Director Charlene Barshefsky sold 910 shares of The Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.54, for a total transaction of $267,121.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Sara E. Moss sold 12,000 shares of The Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction on Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $3,600,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,600,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 247,492 shares of company stock valued at $74,640,727 over the last ninety days. 13.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on EL shares. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $290.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $290.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $331.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $329.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The Estée Lauder Companies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $308.00.

EL stock opened at $299.00 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $303.08. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $183.22 and a fifty-two week high of $318.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.73, a PEG ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 0.95.

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.90 billion. The Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 39.04%. The Estée Lauder Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 6.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th were paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. The Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is 51.46%.

About The Estée Lauder Companies

The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

Featured Story: The components of the Stochastic Momentum Index

Receive News & Ratings for The Estée Lauder Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Estée Lauder Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.