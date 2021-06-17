William Blair Investment Management LLC Has $44.81 Million Position in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB)

William Blair Investment Management LLC reduced its holdings in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) by 10.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,656,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 202,151 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned approximately 1.00% of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) worth $44,808,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 6.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,877,117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $510,627,000 after buying an additional 1,174,843 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 7.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,598,384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,286,000 after buying an additional 175,593 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 2.7% in the first quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 2,022,107 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,698,000 after buying an additional 53,824 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 1.4% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,552,042 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,983,000 after buying an additional 20,777 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,900,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.43% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on HOMB. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from $22.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.50.

In other news, Director Jim Rankin sold 2,404 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.06, for a total transaction of $67,456.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 8.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of HOMB stock opened at $26.50 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $27.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Home Bancshares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.91 and a 12-month high of $29.76. The company has a market capitalization of $4.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.32 and a beta of 1.54.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.11. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) had a net margin of 38.17% and a return on equity of 12.15%. The company had revenue of $193.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.29 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Home Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 11th. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s dividend payout ratio is 30.27%.

About Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)

Home Bancshares, Inc (Conway, AR) operates as the bank holding company for Centennial Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, NOW, demand, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

