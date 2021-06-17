William Blair Investment Management LLC Grows Position in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC)

William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its position in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) by 6.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 703,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 43,872 shares during the quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC’s holdings in East West Bancorp were worth $51,923,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EWBC. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of East West Bancorp in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Tobam purchased a new stake in shares of East West Bancorp in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of East West Bancorp in the first quarter worth about $35,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp by 5,020.0% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of East West Bancorp in the first quarter worth about $44,000. 87.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ EWBC opened at $72.08 on Thursday. East West Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $30.49 and a one year high of $82.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.05. The company has a market capitalization of $10.23 billion, a PE ratio of 16.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.89.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.18. East West Bancorp had a net margin of 35.32% and a return on equity of 12.15%. The business had revenue of $426.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $407.91 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.00 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that East West Bancorp, Inc. will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th. East West Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 33.25%.

In other news, Director Iris S. Chan sold 1,516 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.90, for a total value of $118,096.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,382 shares in the company, valued at $808,757.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Molly Campbell sold 515 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.56, for a total transaction of $39,943.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,867 shares in the company, valued at approximately $765,284.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,977 shares of company stock worth $232,187 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on EWBC. DA Davidson raised shares of East West Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $62.50 to $87.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of East West Bancorp from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of East West Bancorp in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $89.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Compass Point upped their price objective on shares of East West Bancorp from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. East West Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.11.

East West Bancorp Company Profile

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals in the United States and Greater China. It operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other.

