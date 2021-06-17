Whitestone REIT (WSR) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 1st

Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, June 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.0358 per share by the real estate investment trust on Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.43 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 1st.

Whitestone REIT has decreased its dividend by 47.4% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Whitestone REIT has a payout ratio of 43.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Whitestone REIT to earn $0.85 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.43 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 50.6%.

WSR opened at $8.63 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $369.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.38 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.06. Whitestone REIT has a twelve month low of $5.62 and a twelve month high of $10.43.

Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.18). Whitestone REIT had a return on equity of 1.73% and a net margin of 5.02%. On average, research analysts expect that Whitestone REIT will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Whitestone REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th.

Whitestone is a community-centered shopping center REIT that acquires, owns, manages, develops and redevelops high-quality open-air neighborhood centers primarily in the largest, fastest-growing and most affluent markets in the Sunbelt. Whitestone seeks to create communities that thrive through creating local connections between consumers in the surrounding communities and a well-crafted mix of national, regional and local tenants that provide daily necessities, needed services, entertainment and experiences.

