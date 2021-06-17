Whiteheart Price Up 5.9% This Week (WHITE)

Whiteheart (CURRENCY:WHITE) traded down 0.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on June 17th. One Whiteheart coin can now be purchased for approximately $873.10 or 0.02280832 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Whiteheart has a total market capitalization of $7.76 million and $311,397.00 worth of Whiteheart was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Whiteheart has traded 5.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002613 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00002177 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.57 or 0.00058957 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $52.27 or 0.00136554 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $69.15 or 0.00180652 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0841 or 0.00000220 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $344.25 or 0.00899283 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002990 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $38,390.15 or 1.00287781 BTC.

About Whiteheart

Whiteheart was first traded on December 21st, 2020. Whiteheart’s total supply is 8,888 coins. The official website for Whiteheart is www.whiteheart.finance . Whiteheart’s official Twitter account is @WhiteheartDeFi and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Whiteheart is an on-chain hedging protocol built on top of the Hegic protocol 2. The core part of the hedging protocol is a new financial primitive called hedge contract. Hedge contract is a system of Ethereum smart contracts that can automatically conduct the process of hedging users' holdings' market value. “

Buying and Selling Whiteheart

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Whiteheart directly using U.S. dollars.

