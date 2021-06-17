Westpac Banking Corp Purchases 6,291 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Westpac Banking Corp increased its position in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 3.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 214,697 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after buying an additional 6,291 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in The TJX Companies were worth $14,202,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in The TJX Companies by 9.5% during the first quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 3,457 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Ethic Inc. grew its holdings in The TJX Companies by 54.6% in the first quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 32,298 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $2,137,000 after purchasing an additional 11,406 shares during the period. Robbins Farley LLC acquired a new stake in The TJX Companies in the first quarter worth $1,634,000. Headinvest LLC grew its holdings in The TJX Companies by 12.1% in the first quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 16,056 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,062,000 after purchasing an additional 1,735 shares during the period. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC grew its holdings in The TJX Companies by 0.7% in the first quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 4,873,168 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $322,360,000 after purchasing an additional 32,303 shares during the period. 88.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The TJX Companies alerts:

A number of research firms have commented on TJX. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of The TJX Companies in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of The TJX Companies in a report on Friday, April 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $78.00 price target for the company. Gordon Haskett restated a “hold” rating and issued a $68.00 price target (down from $76.00) on shares of The TJX Companies in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of The TJX Companies from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of The TJX Companies from $84.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.47.

TJX opened at $64.98 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $68.68. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.73 and a fifty-two week high of $74.65. The company has a market capitalization of $78.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.98.

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $10.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.34 billion. The TJX Companies had a net margin of 4.00% and a return on equity of 32.30%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 128.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.74) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 11th. The TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 335.48%.

In other The TJX Companies news, EVP Richard Sherr sold 40,253 shares of The TJX Companies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.84, for a total value of $2,771,016.52. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 97,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,711,280.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

The TJX Companies Company Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; fine jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

See Also: Quantitative Easing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TJX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX).

Receive News & Ratings for The TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.