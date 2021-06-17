Westpac Banking Corp Has $20.90 Million Stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Westpac Banking Corp increased its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 4.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 690,392 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 29,181 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in AT&T were worth $20,898,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Curi Capital acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new position in AT&T during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in AT&T during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. acquired a new position in AT&T during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Interactive Financial Advisors raised its position in AT&T by 65.8% during the first quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors now owns 1,101 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AT&T stock opened at $29.07 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. AT&T Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.35 and a twelve month high of $33.88. The company has a market capitalization of $207.56 billion, a PE ratio of -83.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.32.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The technology company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.08. AT&T had a negative net margin of 1.29% and a positive return on equity of 12.33%. The company had revenue of $43.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. AT&T’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th were paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.16%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is 65.41%.

T has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of AT&T in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of AT&T from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of AT&T from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.81.

In other news, CEO John T. Stankey purchased 34,614 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $28.81 per share, with a total value of $997,229.34. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Pascal Desroches purchased 3,056 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $29.06 per share, for a total transaction of $88,807.36. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 173,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,052,691.26. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; video and targeted advertising services; broadband, including fiber, and legacy telephony internet and voice communication; and wireline telecom services.

