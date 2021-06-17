Westpac Banking Corp Grows Holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Westpac Banking Corp lifted its holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 66.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 291,827 shares of the energy producer’s stock after buying an additional 116,686 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $15,458,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in ConocoPhillips by 24.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,292,498 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,071,616,000 after purchasing an additional 3,965,622 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in ConocoPhillips by 23.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 16,253,068 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $649,960,000 after purchasing an additional 3,057,307 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in ConocoPhillips by 24.0% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 16,150,825 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $855,509,000 after purchasing an additional 3,120,766 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its position in ConocoPhillips by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 16,005,135 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $640,046,000 after purchasing an additional 2,417,177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in ConocoPhillips by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,872,369 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $554,756,000 after purchasing an additional 1,569,580 shares during the last quarter. 77.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

Several analysts recently commented on COP shares. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $65.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $63.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Bank of America upgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Argus increased their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $50.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.20.

COP stock opened at $61.52 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.10. ConocoPhillips has a fifty-two week low of $27.53 and a fifty-two week high of $61.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -407.51, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.75.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The energy producer reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $10.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.73 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 0.08% and a negative return on equity of 1.85%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -177.32%.

ConocoPhillips Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations.

Featured Story: The components of the Stochastic Momentum Index

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.