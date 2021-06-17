Western Copper and Gold Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:WRN) Short Interest Update

Western Copper and Gold Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:WRN) (TSE:WRN) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 594,200 shares, a growth of 41.5% from the May 13th total of 420,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 922,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Western Copper and Gold in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Accredited Investors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Western Copper and Gold during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Synergy Financial Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Western Copper and Gold by 196.8% during the first quarter. Synergy Financial Management LLC now owns 47,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 31,183 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in shares of Western Copper and Gold during the first quarter valued at approximately $165,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Western Copper and Gold by 19.5% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 647,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $815,000 after buying an additional 105,600 shares during the last quarter. 11.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, HC Wainwright increased their price objective on Western Copper and Gold from $2.50 to $3.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:WRN traded down $0.12 on Thursday, hitting $2.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,366,145 shares, compared to its average volume of 901,790. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.20. Western Copper and Gold has a 1 year low of $0.78 and a 1 year high of $2.83. The stock has a market cap of $306.17 million, a P/E ratio of -206.00 and a beta of 2.53.

Western Copper and Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:WRN) (TSE:WRN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.01). On average, research analysts anticipate that Western Copper and Gold will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

Western Copper and Gold Company Profile

Western Copper and Gold Corporation, an exploration stage company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold, copper, and molybdenum deposits. Its flagship property is the Casino mineral property that comprise 1,136 full and partial quartz claims, and 55 placer claims located in Yukon, Canada.

