Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc. (NYSE:HIX) Short Interest Up 47.5% in May

Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc. (NYSE:HIX) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 210,500 shares, a growth of 47.5% from the May 13th total of 142,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 131,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days.

Shares of Western Asset High Income Fund II stock opened at $7.16 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.14. Western Asset High Income Fund II has a 1 year low of $5.85 and a 1 year high of $7.37.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.049 per share. This represents a $0.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 23rd.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Integrated Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Western Asset High Income Fund II by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,968 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 2,645 shares during the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC grew its holdings in Western Asset High Income Fund II by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 37,478 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 3,304 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in Western Asset High Income Fund II by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 117,888 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $813,000 after acquiring an additional 4,245 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Western Asset High Income Fund II by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 119,511 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $825,000 after acquiring an additional 4,810 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Western Asset High Income Fund II by 21.0% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 46,152 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 8,013 shares during the last quarter.

Western Asset High Income Fund II Company Profile

Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited, and Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe.

