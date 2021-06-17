Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc. (NYSE:HIX) Short Interest Up 47.5% in May

Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc. (NYSE:HIX) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 210,500 shares, a growth of 47.5% from the May 13th total of 142,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 131,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days.
Shares of Western Asset High Income Fund II stock opened at $7.16 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.14. Western Asset High Income Fund II has a 1 year low of $5.85 and a 1 year high of $7.37.
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.049 per share. This represents a $0.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 23rd.
Western Asset High Income Fund II Company Profile
Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited, and Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe.
