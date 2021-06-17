Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.95 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.95 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Western Alliance Bancorporation’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.73 and the highest is $2.06. Western Alliance Bancorporation posted earnings of $0.93 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 109.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Western Alliance Bancorporation will report full-year earnings of $8.17 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.68 to $8.42. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $9.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.91 to $9.35. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Western Alliance Bancorporation.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.43. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a return on equity of 18.29% and a net margin of 44.76%. The company had revenue of $337.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $337.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.83 earnings per share.

WAL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $72.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $104.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Wedbush upped their price objective on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Truist Securities upped their price objective on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $85.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $72.00 to $99.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Western Alliance Bancorporation presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.77.

Shares of NYSE:WAL traded up $1.04 on Wednesday, hitting $97.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 836,641 shares, compared to its average volume of 783,195. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 12 month low of $30.34 and a 12 month high of $109.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.91 and a beta of 1.70. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $100.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.84%.

In other Western Alliance Bancorporation news, Director Bryan K. Segedi acquired 1,000 shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $100.65 per share, with a total value of $100,650.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 8,327 shares in the company, valued at $838,112.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven J. Hilton sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.19, for a total value of $1,081,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WAL. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in Western Alliance Bancorporation in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its position in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 61.3% in the 1st quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation during the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 124.8% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation during the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. 87.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the bank holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. It operates in two segments, Commercial and Consumer Related. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts; and treasury management and residential mortgage products and services.

