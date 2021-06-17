West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG) Raises Dividend to $0.21 Per Share

West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, June 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, June 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.2068 per share on Tuesday, July 6th. This represents a $0.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 18th. This is an increase from West Fraser Timber’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16.

Shares of WFG opened at $70.53 on Thursday. West Fraser Timber has a 52 week low of $31.88 and a 52 week high of $91.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $78.21.

West Fraser Timber (NYSE:WFG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $6.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.66 by $2.30. The business had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.09) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 163.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that West Fraser Timber will post 13.12 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on WFG. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of West Fraser Timber from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Scotiabank restated an “outperform” rating on shares of West Fraser Timber in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. TD Securities raised shares of West Fraser Timber from a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of West Fraser Timber from $80.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th.

About West Fraser Timber

West Fraser Timber Co Ltd., a diversified wood products company, produces and sells lumber, panels, and pulp and papers in western Canada and the southern United States. It offers spruce-pine-fir, Douglas Fir-Larch, Hem-Fir tree, and southern yellow pine lumber; treated wood products; and newsprint, wood chips, and other residuals and energy products, as well as bioproducts.

