Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Shares Sold by Westpac Banking Corp

Westpac Banking Corp trimmed its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 19.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 464,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 114,496 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $18,140,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of WFC. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 172.3% during the first quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 69.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of WFC stock opened at $45.46 on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company has a one year low of $20.76 and a one year high of $48.13. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $45.16. The stock has a market cap of $187.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.36. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 9.42% and a return on equity of 4.88%. The firm had revenue of $18.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.01 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 3.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is currently 72.73%.

WFC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $37.00 to $47.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Bank of America raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Wells Fargo & Company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.70.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC) is a leading financial services company that has approximately $1.9 trillion in assets and proudly serves one in three U.S. households and more than 10% of all middle market companies in the U.S. We provide a diversified set of banking, investment and mortgage products and services, as well as consumer and commercial finance, through our four reportable operating segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

