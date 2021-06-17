WCM Investment Management LLC Sells 225,622 Shares of Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN)

WCM Investment Management LLC lessened its position in Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,340,909 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 225,622 shares during the period. Smith & Nephew makes up about 0.8% of WCM Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. WCM Investment Management LLC owned about 1.67% of Smith & Nephew worth $278,220,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SNN. FMR LLC increased its stake in Smith & Nephew by 640.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,341,034 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $53,788,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160,015 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Smith & Nephew in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,912,000. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Smith & Nephew by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 32,911 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,493,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Smith & Nephew by 22.4% in the fourth quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 21,989 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $927,000 after buying an additional 4,031 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Smith & Nephew by 68.4% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 20,058 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $846,000 after buying an additional 8,149 shares during the period. 10.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Smith & Nephew alerts:

SNN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Smith & Nephew from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Smith & Nephew from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Smith & Nephew from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Commerzbank cut shares of Smith & Nephew from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Smith & Nephew in a report on Friday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.75.

SNN traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $43.26. 5,503 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 586,475. The company has a market capitalization of $19.01 billion, a PE ratio of 33.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $42.21. Smith & Nephew plc has a 1-year low of $34.29 and a 1-year high of $46.10.

Smith & Nephew Profile

Smith & Nephew plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells medical devices worldwide. The company offers knee implant products for knee replacement procedures; hip implants for the reconstruction of hip joints; and trauma and extremities products that include internal and external devices used in the stabilization of severe fractures and deformity correction procedures.

See Also: Momentum Indicator: Relative Strength Index

Receive News & Ratings for Smith & Nephew Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smith & Nephew and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.