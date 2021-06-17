WCM Investment Management LLC Raises Holdings in CMC Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCMP)

WCM Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of CMC Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCMP) by 14.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 188,199 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,401 shares during the quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.64% of CMC Materials worth $33,272,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in CMC Materials during the first quarter worth $26,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new position in CMC Materials during the first quarter worth $27,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of CMC Materials in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CMC Materials in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of CMC Materials in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. 95.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CCMP shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered CMC Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Seaport Global Securities upgraded CMC Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Wolfe Research started coverage on CMC Materials in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $152.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet downgraded CMC Materials from an “a-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded CMC Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $175.00 to $180.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. CMC Materials has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $165.40.

NASDAQ CCMP traded down $3.23 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $150.39. 1,619 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 190,763. CMC Materials, Inc. has a 52-week low of $126.53 and a 52-week high of $198.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -93.67 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a current ratio of 3.54. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $166.29.

CMC Materials (NASDAQ:CCMP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by ($0.23). CMC Materials had a negative net margin of 4.16% and a positive return on equity of 20.99%. The business had revenue of $290.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $298.59 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.75 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that CMC Materials, Inc. will post 7.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 23rd will be issued a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 22nd. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. CMC Materials’s payout ratio is currently 24.63%.

About CMC Materials

CMC Materials, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumable materials to semiconductor manufacturers, and pipeline and adjacent industry customers in North America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and South America. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Materials and Performance Materials.

