WCM Investment Management LLC Makes New $13.95 Million Investment in AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO)

WCM Investment Management LLC bought a new position in AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 379,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,945,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of AHCO. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of AdaptHealth by 154.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,021,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,595,000 after purchasing an additional 3,049,727 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AdaptHealth during the 1st quarter valued at about $43,705,000. Emerald Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of AdaptHealth by 21,049.6% during the 1st quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 756,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,818,000 after purchasing an additional 753,155 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of AdaptHealth by 125.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,322,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,625,000 after purchasing an additional 734,956 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of AdaptHealth by 4,545.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 712,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,742,000 after purchasing an additional 696,679 shares during the last quarter. 49.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ AHCO traded up $0.67 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $27.90. 17,454 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,280,805. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a PE ratio of -53.39, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of -0.07. AdaptHealth Corp. has a one year low of $15.42 and a one year high of $41.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $27.73.

AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.28). The company had revenue of $482.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $486.31 million. AdaptHealth had a positive return on equity of 7.41% and a negative net margin of 2.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 151.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.82) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that AdaptHealth Corp. will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Stephen P. Griggs purchased 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $24.14 per share, for a total transaction of $96,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at $96,560. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 5.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AHCO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of AdaptHealth from $47.00 to $40.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on AdaptHealth from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of AdaptHealth in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Truist Financial started coverage on AdaptHealth in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded AdaptHealth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.85.

AdaptHealth Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides home healthcare equipment, medical supplies, and home and related services in the United States. The company provides sleep therapy equipment, supplies, and related services, such as CPAP and bi-PAP services to individuals suffering from obstructive sleep apnea; home medical equipment (HME) to patients discharged from acute care and other facilities; oxygen and related chronic therapy services in the home; and other HME medical devices and supplies on behalf of chronically ill patients with diabetes care, wound care, urological, ostomy, and nutritional supply needs.

