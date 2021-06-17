WCM Investment Management LLC Has $314.01 Million Holdings in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

WCM Investment Management LLC grew its position in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) by 4.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,594,874 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 152,026 shares during the period. Church & Dwight comprises about 0.9% of WCM Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. WCM Investment Management LLC owned approximately 1.47% of Church & Dwight worth $314,012,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sky Investment Group LLC increased its position in Church & Dwight by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC now owns 42,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,751,000 after purchasing an additional 5,010 shares during the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG boosted its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 22.3% during the 1st quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 136,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,957,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 31.4% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 307,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,857,000 after acquiring an additional 73,437 shares in the last quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,427,000 after acquiring an additional 4,680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC now owns 110,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,621,000 after acquiring an additional 1,608 shares in the last quarter. 80.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CHD stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $84.19. The stock had a trading volume of 8,308 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,436,718. The company has a 50 day moving average of $86.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a one year low of $75.12 and a one year high of $98.96. The company has a market capitalization of $20.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.44, a PEG ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.38.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.02. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 23.00% and a net margin of 15.63%. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.83 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were given a $0.2525 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.69%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on CHD shares. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Church & Dwight in a research note on Monday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Church & Dwight from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Church & Dwight from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.43.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; FLAWLESS products; and cold remedy products under the ZICAM brand.

