WCM Investment Management LLC Buys 76,055 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

WCM Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 3.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,152,695 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 76,055 shares during the period. Stryker comprises about 1.4% of WCM Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. WCM Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $524,353,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Curi Capital bought a new position in shares of Stryker during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in Stryker during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in Stryker during the first quarter valued at $35,000. Ossiam lifted its position in Stryker by 294.9% during the fourth quarter. Ossiam now owns 154 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grant Street Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Stryker during the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Stryker alerts:

NYSE SYK traded up $1.99 on Thursday, hitting $258.39. 20,911 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,167,757. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Stryker Co. has a 1-year low of $171.75 and a 1-year high of $268.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $255.49. The firm has a market cap of $97.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.49, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.96.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($0.06). Stryker had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 21.90%. The business had revenue of $3.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.84 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 9.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Stryker’s payout ratio is 33.92%.

Several research firms have commented on SYK. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on shares of Stryker from $264.00 to $303.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Stryker from $264.00 to $303.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Stryker from $245.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Stryker from $255.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of Stryker in a report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $280.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Stryker presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $268.18.

In other news, CEO Kevin Lobo sold 107,795 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.79, for a total transaction of $27,572,883.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP M Kathryn Fink sold 4,000 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

About Stryker

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical device products that are used in various medical specialties.

Featured Story: What is Liquidity?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK).

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.