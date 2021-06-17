WCM Investment Management LLC Buys 19,363 Shares of Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR)

WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) by 14.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 151,838 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 19,363 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Landstar System were worth $25,062,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of Landstar System by 100.0% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 268 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Landstar System in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Landstar System by 166.4% in the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 325 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Landstar System by 116.8% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 427 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in Landstar System by 1,229.3% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 545 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Landstar System alerts:

Shares of LSTR traded down $3.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $156.84. 6,442 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 283,301. Landstar System, Inc. has a one year low of $107.17 and a one year high of $182.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $169.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.02 billion, a PE ratio of 26.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.99.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.38. Landstar System had a net margin of 5.08% and a return on equity of 36.13%. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.04 earnings per share. Landstar System’s revenue was up 38.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Landstar System, Inc. will post 8.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 6th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 5th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. Landstar System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.88%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on LSTR shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Landstar System from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $140.00 price target (down previously from $143.00) on shares of Landstar System in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on shares of Landstar System from $138.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Landstar System from $134.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Landstar System in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $250.20.

Landstar System Profile

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Transportation Logistics, and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics and less-than-truckload service providers.

Featured Article: What is Cost of Debt?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LSTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR).

Receive News & Ratings for Landstar System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Landstar System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.