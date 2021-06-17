WCM Investment Management LLC Acquires 85,422 Shares of HeadHunter Group PLC (NASDAQ:HHR)

WCM Investment Management LLC grew its position in HeadHunter Group PLC (NASDAQ:HHR) by 18.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 552,096 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 85,422 shares during the quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC owned 1.10% of HeadHunter Group worth $18,727,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its position in HeadHunter Group by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,625,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,139,000 after purchasing an additional 252,646 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its position in HeadHunter Group by 559.6% in the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,385,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,992,000 after acquiring an additional 1,175,449 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in HeadHunter Group by 37.2% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,090,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,995,000 after acquiring an additional 295,752 shares during the period. Somerset Capital Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of HeadHunter Group in the 4th quarter valued at $18,234,000. Finally, Mawer Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of HeadHunter Group by 187.5% in the 4th quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 107,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,261,000 after purchasing an additional 70,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.34% of the company’s stock.

Get HeadHunter Group alerts:

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of HeadHunter Group from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Renaissance Capital lowered shares of HeadHunter Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. TheStreet raised shares of HeadHunter Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of HeadHunter Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of HeadHunter Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.08.

Shares of HHR stock traded down $0.43 on Thursday, hitting $36.97. The stock had a trading volume of 5,717 shares, compared to its average volume of 136,829. The company’s 50 day moving average is $38.75. The company has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of 64.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. HeadHunter Group PLC has a 12-month low of $19.00 and a 12-month high of $43.51.

HeadHunter Group (NASDAQ:HHR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $16.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $15.84 by $0.55. The company had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.73 billion. HeadHunter Group had a net margin of 24.97% and a return on equity of 88.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $7.07 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that HeadHunter Group PLC will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 9th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. HeadHunter Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.12%.

HeadHunter Group Profile

HeadHunter Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates an online recruitment platform in Russia, Kazakhstan, Belarus, and internationally. The company offers employers and recruiters paid access to its curriculum vitae database and job postings platform; and job seekers and employers with a range of value-added services.

Featured Article: What does cost of debt say about a company’s financial health?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HeadHunter Group PLC (NASDAQ:HHR).

Receive News & Ratings for HeadHunter Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HeadHunter Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.