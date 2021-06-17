WCM Investment Management LLC Acquires 350,756 Shares of WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS)

WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS) by 30.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,512,319 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 350,756 shares during the quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC’s holdings in WNS were worth $109,552,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WNS. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in WNS by 31.7% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 922,385 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $66,458,000 after purchasing an additional 222,024 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its stake in WNS by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 989,170 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $71,270,000 after acquiring an additional 166,685 shares during the last quarter. SG Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in WNS in the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,131,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in WNS by 250.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 139,241 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,087,000 after acquiring an additional 99,514 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in WNS by 53.9% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 253,857 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $18,389,000 after acquiring an additional 88,930 shares during the last quarter. 97.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on WNS. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on WNS from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded WNS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Robert W. Baird downgraded WNS from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on WNS from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.10.

WNS traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $77.92. 2,480 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 171,531. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $73.26. WNS has a 52-week low of $52.85 and a 52-week high of $79.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.28, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.42.

WNS (NYSE:WNS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.02. WNS had a return on equity of 16.86% and a net margin of 11.23%. The business had revenue of $228.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $227.53 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that WNS will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WNS Profile

WNS (Holdings) Limited, a business process management (BPM) company, provides data, voice, analytical, and business transformation services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM. It offers industry-specific services to clients primarily in insurance; diversified businesses, including manufacturing, retail, consumer packaged goods, media and entertainment, and telecom; travel and leisure; healthcare; utilities; shipping and logistics; consulting and professional services; and banking and financial services.

