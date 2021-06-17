Wayside Technology Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSTG) Short Interest Update

Wayside Technology Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSTG) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 10,700 shares, a growth of 42.7% from the May 13th total of 7,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s shares are sold short.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cove Street Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Wayside Technology Group in the first quarter worth about $4,033,000. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Wayside Technology Group by 106.4% in the first quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 38,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $970,000 after acquiring an additional 19,900 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Wayside Technology Group by 112.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,513 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Wayside Technology Group by 16,215.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 6,162 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in Wayside Technology Group in the first quarter worth about $49,000. 36.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of WSTG opened at $26.06 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.90 and a beta of 0.83. Wayside Technology Group has a 12-month low of $17.33 and a 12-month high of $30.05. The company’s fifty day moving average is $26.06.

Wayside Technology Group (NASDAQ:WSTG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $62.81 million during the quarter. Wayside Technology Group had a net margin of 2.05% and a return on equity of 14.75%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th.

Wayside Technology Group, Inc operates as a value-added information technology (IT) distribution and solutions company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Distribution and Solutions. The company distributes technical software and hardware to corporate and value added resellers, consultants, and systems integrators under the names Climb Channel Solutions and Sigma Software Distribution; and software, hardware, and services under the names TechXtend and Grey Matter.

