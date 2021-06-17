Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) Shares Purchased by Westpac Banking Corp

Westpac Banking Corp boosted its holdings in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) by 4.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 212,278 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,180 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Waste Connections were worth $24,203,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of WCN. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 140.4% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 113,786 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,659,000 after purchasing an additional 66,458 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 77,040 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,885,000 after purchasing an additional 2,616 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 22,673 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,674,000 after purchasing an additional 3,973 shares during the period. Cidel Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. now owns 177,463 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $19,170,000 after purchasing an additional 2,761 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 43.3% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 7,452 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $805,000 after buying an additional 2,251 shares during the period. 79.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of WCN opened at $120.62 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $31.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 141.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $119.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Waste Connections, Inc. has a 52 week low of $88.21 and a 52 week high of $124.95.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. Waste Connections had a return on equity of 10.54% and a net margin of 4.04%. The business’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 3.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 12th were given a dividend of $0.205 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 11th. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.88%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Waste Connections from $120.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Waste Connections from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Waste Connections from $113.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Raymond James raised their target price on Waste Connections from $132.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Waste Connections in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $124.00 price objective on the stock. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.17.

In related news, VP Patrick James Shea sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.35, for a total transaction of $1,323,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 16,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,000,217. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Susan Netherton sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.33, for a total value of $300,825.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $734,133.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Waste Connections Company Profile

Waste Connections, Inc provides waste collection, transfer, disposal, and recycling services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through five segments: Southern, Western, Eastern, Canada, Central, and Corporate. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and E&P customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

