Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC) Shares Down 4.1%

Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC) shares were down 4.1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $16.51 and last traded at $16.51. Approximately 1,289 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 723,476 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.22.

Several analysts recently commented on HCC shares. B. Riley reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Warrior Met Coal in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Roth Capital upped their target price on Warrior Met Coal from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Warrior Met Coal in a report on Sunday, April 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Warrior Met Coal from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.67.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $826.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.56 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.16). Warrior Met Coal had a negative net margin of 10.22% and a negative return on equity of 6.99%. Research analysts predict that Warrior Met Coal, Inc. will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. Warrior Met Coal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -29.41%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Warrior Met Coal by 2,424.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 2,424 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in Warrior Met Coal during the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in Warrior Met Coal during the 1st quarter worth about $61,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Warrior Met Coal by 124.4% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 11,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after acquiring an additional 6,356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CSS LLC IL acquired a new position in Warrior Met Coal during the 1st quarter worth about $206,000. 93.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC)

Warrior Met Coal, Inc produces and exports non-thermal metallurgical coal for the steel industry. It operates two underground mines located in Alabama. The company sells its metallurgical coal to a customer base of blast furnace steel producers located primarily in Europe, South America, and Asia. It also sells natural gas, which is extracted as a byproduct from coal production.

