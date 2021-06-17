Warburg Research Analysts Give Krones (ETR:KRN) a €119.00 Price Target

Krones (ETR:KRN) received a €119.00 ($140.00) price target from investment analysts at Warburg Research in a research report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Warburg Research’s target price points to a potential upside of 51.69% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on KRN. Kepler Capital Markets set a €63.00 ($74.12) price target on shares of Krones and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Independent Research set a €73.00 ($85.88) price target on shares of Krones and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. UBS Group set a €103.00 ($121.18) price target on shares of Krones and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Hauck & AufhãUser set a €72.00 ($84.71) price objective on shares of Krones and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Krones in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €81.78 ($96.21).

Krones stock opened at €78.45 ($92.29) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.29. Krones has a 52-week low of €48.26 ($56.78) and a 52-week high of €79.95 ($94.06). The stock’s 50 day moving average price is €74.28. The company has a market cap of $2.48 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.82.

Krones AG, together with its subsidiaries, plans, develops, and manufactures machines and lines for the fields of process, filling, and packaging technology, and intralogistics in Germany and internationally. It operates in two segments, Machines and Lines for Product Filling and Decoration, and Machines and Lines for Beverage Production/Process Technology.

