Warburg Research Analysts Give HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:HBH) a €119.00 Price Target

HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:HBH) has been assigned a €119.00 ($140.00) target price by research analysts at Warburg Research in a research note issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Warburg Research’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 39.26% from the company’s current price.

Separately, DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd.

Shares of ETR HBH opened at €85.45 ($100.53) on Thursday. HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA has a 52-week low of €61.80 ($72.71) and a 52-week high of €101.40 ($119.29). The company’s fifty day moving average is €85.38. The stock has a market cap of $1.36 billion and a PE ratio of 8.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.77, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

HORNBACH Holding AG & Co KGaA, through its subsidiaries, operates do-it-yourself (DIY) megastores with garden centers in Germany and other European countries. The company's stores offer approximately 50,000 articles in various divisions, including hardware/electrical, paint/wallpaper/flooring, construction materials/timber/prefabricated components, sanitary/tiles, and garden.

