Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Bought by Westpac Banking Corp

Westpac Banking Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 0.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 282,175 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Walmart were worth $38,328,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in Walmart by 6.0% during the first quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 11,310 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,536,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the period. Quantitative Value Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Walmart during the first quarter valued at $529,000. Robbins Farley LLC raised its position in shares of Walmart by 14.9% in the first quarter. Robbins Farley LLC now owns 25,253 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,556,000 after acquiring an additional 3,283 shares during the period. Magellan Asset Management Ltd raised its position in shares of Walmart by 7.7% in the first quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 7,831 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,064,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the period. Finally, Greenwood Gearhart Inc. raised its position in shares of Walmart by 43.3% in the first quarter. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. now owns 138,025 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $18,748,000 after acquiring an additional 41,713 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 29.21% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WMT traded down $2.66 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $137.34. 659,626 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,658,879. Walmart Inc. has a 52-week low of $117.66 and a 52-week high of $153.66. The company has a market cap of $384.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.18, a PEG ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company’s 50-day moving average is $140.37.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.48. Walmart had a net margin of 2.18% and a return on equity of 19.92%. The company had revenue of $138.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.18 EPS. Walmart’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 5.95 EPS for the current year.

Walmart declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, February 18th that authorizes the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the retailer to repurchase up to 5.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, SVP David Chojnowski sold 5,946 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.16, for a total value of $845,283.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 410,115 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.54, for a total transaction of $53,946,527.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,215,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $423,031,456.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 11,818,116 shares of company stock valued at $1,667,551,518. Corporate insiders own 50.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on WMT. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Walmart from $154.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Walmart from $163.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Walmart in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. Walmart currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.20.

Walmart Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

